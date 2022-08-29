Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh interestingly made several religious citations during a press conference Monday to explain his reasoning behind picking the Wolverines’ starting quarterback.

Harbaugh decided to go with with Cade McNamara, who started at quarterback throughout last season, for this week’s opener against Colorado State. However, J.J. McCarthy will make his first career start for the Wolverines on Sept. 10 against Hawai’i in the second game of the season. Harbaugh said both quarterbacks will see time in both games, and possibly longer.

But the way Harbaugh justified the decision was unusual.

“No person, that’s biblical, no person knows what the future holds,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a process, and it’s going to be based on performance. But we’re not going to withhold any good thing. Both have been tremendous quarterbacks. We think that both are capable of leading our team to a championship.”

When addressing how he came to the decision, Harbaugh continued with the religious theme.

“Some people have asked, ‘How did you come to that decision? Was it based on some kind of NFL model?’” Harbaugh said. “No, it’s really based biblical. Solomon, he was known to be a pretty wise person.”

McNamara, in his fourth season at Michigan, led the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship and a College Football Playoff appearance last season, when he finished with 2,576 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. McCarthy, a sophomore, threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns when he was used sparingly in 2021.

Michigan is scheduled to open its season Saturday at home against Colorado State at 12 p.m. ET.

