A Major League Baseball umpire had an unfortunate blunder during Tuesday night’s game between the Padres and Giants when he was heard swearing during a message that was broadcast over the loud speakers at Oracle Park.

In the top of the second inning, Padres first baseman Brandon Drury grounded into what appeared to be an inning-ending double play. But San Diego manager Bob Melvin quickly opted to challenge the ruling on the field, resulting in an instant replay review.

After making the initial call, first base umpire Adrian Johnson came back out onto the field to announce that the call had been overturned. As he did, his microphone picked up him using an obscenity before he made his announcement.

“After review,” Johnson said before double-checking his mic. “Ooh s---. After review, the call on the field is overturned. The runner is safe. San Diego retains their challenge.”

It appeared as if Johnson was unsure that his microphone was on and was trying to confirm whether it was when he used the profanity. Unfortunately for him, the mic was already in use, so his gaffe was broadcast to the thousands of fans at the ballpark, in addition to the many more watching at home.

