Serena Williams Gives Priceless Answer on What She Was Doing In Between Sets

Serena Williams stunned fans as she pulled off a massive upset 7–6(4), 2–6, 6–2 over No. 2 Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night.

She seemed to turn back the clock as she showed flashes of her earlier playing years during the second-round U.S. Open match, reminding the sports world why she is one of the GOATs. The 40-year-old powered through the first set but seemed to falter in the second, resulting in her leaving the floor before the third set began.

Williams roared back during that final set to secure a spot in the third round as various celebrities came out to see her play at her last U.S. Open.

During the post-match press conference, Williams was asked about what she does in between sets. The reporter referenced how Novak Djokovic has previously said he splashes water on his face and gives himself “a talking to out-loud,” as the reporter worded it.

“Yeah, no I just got lighter,” Williams said before chuckling. “Use your imagination, but it wasn’t No. 2.”

The tennis star started laughing along with the media corps.

Williams won’t get much rest before her next singles match as she’s set to take the court with her older sister, Venus, on Thursday night in a doubles match. The power duo have accumulated 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together.

Serena announced her plan to retire, or “evolution” from tennis, prior to this year's U.S. Open. She has not won a major tournament since the 2017 Australian Open, which she competed in while pregnant with her daughter Olympia.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Daily Cover: City vs. Country. Steel vs. Coal. … It's Pitt vs. WVU!