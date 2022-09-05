Gary Sanchez Almost Hit by Teammate During Swing in On-Deck Circle

Twins catcher Gary Sanchez avoided what could have been a serious injury on Sunday afternoon when teammate Gilberto Celestino took a full swing in the on-deck circle as Sanchez walked by.

The swing by Celestino nearly hit Sanchez in the face, which would have led to a serious situation.

The Twins won their game against the White Sox on Sunday 5–1, and open an important series against the Yankees on Monday. The Twins sit tied atop the AL Central with the Guardians at 68–64, but sit five games behind the Blue Jays for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

Winning the division is the best and potentially only opportunity for the Twins to make the playoffs in 2022.

A healthy Sanchez will be pivotal down the stretch, and after avoiding major injury, should be a mainstay in the lineup for the closing stretch of the season.

