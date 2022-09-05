LeBron James is happy college football season is back as he tweeted his reactions to games throughout the first weekend of the season.

The four-time NBA champion was hooked on the Sunday night LSU vs. Florida State thriller just as many college football fans were across the country. LSU scored a touchdown with one second left in regulation to make the score 24-23 Seminoles, but the Tigers were unable to convert the extra point to go into overtime.

LSU’s special teams struggled outside of the final-play blunder, and one LSU player in particular caught a lot of heat from social media: Malik Nabers. The punt returner muffed two punts on the night, which didn’t help the Tigers’ chances of trying to catch up to their opponent.

James felt for the sophomore returner as he tweeted a message in support to Nabers.

“Well spoke too soon! Damn kid. It’s ok. [It'll] make you stronger. Hold ya Head #8” James wrote.

The 37-year-old Lakers star attended Saturday’s Ohio State–Notre Dame game with his son Bronny, who could play college basketball for the Buckeyes.

