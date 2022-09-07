LeBron James Reacts to Seeing Bronny in Ohio State Uniform

Bronny James, the son of Lakers star LeBron James, posed for a picture in an Ohio State basketball uniform during his unofficial visit to Columbus on Saturday.

As the recruiting trail for Bronny heats up entering his senior season, LeBron reposted a photo of his son on his Instagram story using the letters “O” and “H” in reference to the program’s O-H call. But he also made it very clear that his son has not committed to a college basketball program.

“#NotCommitted,” LeBron wrote in the Instagram story.

Ohio State fans have to be filled with excitement in seeing the son of one of the greatest NBA players taking a picture in a scarlet and gray uniform and being offered a scholarship following his visit to Columbus, according to Joe Tipton of On3.com.

As things sit currently, Bronny will likely take the college route versus exploring other professional opportunities that include G-League Unite, Overtime Elite or other overseas leagues. While other programs like Memphis and USC have offered scholarships to Bronny, it is no secret the 6'3" 190-pound guard could potentially start his own legacy at the Buckeyes program, where his father would have attended college.

“If I would have had one year of college, I would have ended up down here in Columbus at Ohio State,” James told the crowd in St. John Arena for Skull Session ahead of the 2013 win over Wisconsin. “No matter where I go in the world, I will always rock Ohio State colors.”

Bronny will be eligible for the NBA draft in 2024. But until then, Ohio State fans can only hope that the son of the “Chosen One” will choose the Buckeyes’ program for his college hoops experience.

