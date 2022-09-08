There are few broadcasters in the history of sports that have reached the level that Al Michaels has held throughout his illustrious career. So when he has high praise and lofty expectations for someone who has yet to step foot inside a booth for a live game, he means it.

While appearing on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Michaels addressed how he thought Tom Brady will do as a broadcaster when he eventually retires and joins Fox. In May, the company announced an agreement with Brady that once he steps away from playing professionally he’ll transition into a broadcasting role with them.

“I think he’ll do better than a lot of people realize,” Michaels said. “I read some columns or comments from people saying, ‘Well, you know, Tom is too structured, too concerned about his image, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.’ The Tom I know will become immersed in this job. If Tom does this at whatever point, Tom is not going to phone it in. Tom’s going to want to be great.

“I’ve had a chance to play some golf with Tom and he is a student beyond comprehension,” he continued. “I watched him take a couple of lessons and he wants to know everything about, you know, ‘Is the right elbow at a 27-degree angle to the left hip?’ He’s that immersive. So I don’t see Tom doing anything but working his a-- off if and when he goes into broadcasting.”

This will be Michaels’ first season calling Thursday Night Football Games for Amazon Prime after nearly 20 years calling Sunday Night Football games on NBC.

