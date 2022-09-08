Kirk Herbstreit Welcomes Pat McAfee to College GameDay

ESPN’s College GameDay has added former NFL punter Pat McAfee to the show, the network announced on Wednesday.

The news was first reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

McAfee joins ESPN as part of a multi-year agreement and will join College GameDay full-time beginning this Saturday in Austin for Alabama at Texas.

Longtime College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit tweeted his excitement for his friend joining the show.

“Well well well, my man [Pat McAfee] is officially joining [College GameDay] starting THIS SATURDAY in Austin!,” the tweet began.

“This is gonna be a wild ride big fella. Welcome to the team. We cannot wait to see you and get started in Austin. Welcome aboard!”

In addition to contributing to College GameDay, McAfee will also be featured as part of ESPN’s coverage of The Rose Bowl Game, the College Football Playoff and the National Championship.

McAfee will also make select appearances as part of ESPN’s NFL coverage.

The former NFL punter will continue to host The Pat McAfee Show on YouTube and as well as make his regular appearances with WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown. McAfee will also continue to contribute to FanDuel, which is reportedly paying him $120 million over the next four years.

McAfee confirmed the news of his deal with ESPN on Tuesday evening.

“It’s an absolute honor 2 have this tweet tweeted about me,” McAfee wrote. “GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVER. So many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE .. all moved quickly. DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME.”

