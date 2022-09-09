To say that Josh Allen and the Bills torched Jalen Ramsey and the Rams on Thursday night is an understatement.

Allen was 26-for-31 for 297 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions in the 31–10 win, adding 56 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Even more impressive, he absolutely abused Ramsey, one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks, and someone who can usually back up the things he says on and off the field.

Pro Football Focus graded Allen as having a perfect 158.3 passer rating against Ramsey, completing six passes on seven attempts for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

In the wake of Thursday night’s game, many in the football world are bringing back up the comments Ramsey made about Allen back in 2018 in an interview with GQ, in which he seemingly called out half of the NFL.

“I think [Josh] Allen is trash. I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me,” Ramsey said, months after Allen was taken with the No. 7 pick by the Bills. “We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback. He played at Wyoming. Every time they played a big school—like, they played Iowa State, which is not a big school in my opinion because I went to Florida State, and he threw five interceptions, and they lost by a couple touchdowns or something like that.”

To be fair to Ramsey, he was far from the only person questioning Buffalo’s selection of the largely-unproven Allen at the time. He has also reversed course on Allen in the years since, calling the young quarterback “talented” ahead of a matchup in 2020.

“He presents challenges,” Ramsey said, per Ram Digest. “Every week you have to face a new challenge, and this is our third week so we have to face the challenge of him and that Bills’ offense. He has some weapons around him. He can make plays running the ball and extending plays, etc, etc. … Kind of the things everyone knows about him.”

And on Thursday night, Ramsey kept things very simple after the blowout loss: “We got our a– beat. Straight up.”

That hasn’t stopped his 2018 comments from popping back up, after Allen and Buffalo’s statement win.

