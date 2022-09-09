Josh Allen powered the Bills to a 31–10 beatdown of the defending Super Bowl champion Rams in Thursday night’s 2022 season opener. However, it appeared as though there was some animosity between the Buffalo quarterback and a few members of the Los Angeles roster after the lopsided game.

An initial video from the NBC broadcast seemed to show Allen saying something to Rams linebacker Jake Gervase as he wandered around the field during the postgame fray. Whatever was said prompted Gervase to shake his head, leaving Allen to quickly turn and walk away.

Though originally thought to be a clear handshake snub, Allen pushed back on Twitter, explaining that he was simply asking Gervase if a different player was still a member of the Rams.

A video later posted by Mike Catalana of Buffalo’s 13WHAM contained audio of the interaction, which corroborated Allen’s version of events. The Bills quarterback was asking after Tyler Hall, a former teammate of his at Wyoming before the two made way for the NFL.

Hall, an undrafted free agent in 2020, was a member of the Rams practice squad last season. He was waived off of injured reserve earlier this month.

