Tennessee Fans Took Over Pirates Game Before Facing Pitt

College football fans love to travel, and with the season officially underway, it is the return of fans taking road trips to watch their team play.

Before this week’s slate even began, Tennessee fans may have already won this week’s award for best traveling fanbase. With the Volunteers playing at Pittsburgh this week, Tennessee fans took over a Pirates game on Friday night, joining together for a loud “It’s great to be a Tennessee Vol” chant.

It certainly helps that the Pirates are well below .500, making it unlikely for PNC Park to sell out and allowing fans of any other team to take over the stadium.

The No. 24 Volunteers are looking to get off to a 2–0 start, but have to get through a No. 17 Pittsburgh team first. If Tennessee can pull off the victory in a true road game, it would be a huge out-of-conference win as the team heads into the difficult SEC portion of the schedule.

Therefore, Volunteer fans appear to be doing their part to get their team a more friendly atmosphere against the Panthers.

