Georgia Southern pulled off one of the many shocking upsets of a wild weekend in college football on Saturday night, knocking off a heavily favored Nebraska team 45–42.

To celebrate just their second win ever over a Power Five program, the Eagles took to Twitter to have a little fun by trolling the Huskers with a clever graphic.

Georgia Southern’s win was no fluke either. The Sun Belt program tore through the Nebraska defense throughout Saturday’s game, racking up a total of 642 yards.

Kyle Vantrease, who was quarterback for Buffalo when it lost at Nebraska last year, led the way for the Eagles with 409 yards through the air and two total touchdowns. Running backs Gerald Green and Jalen Allen combined for 217 yards on the ground and four scores.

Georgia Southern (2–0) began the transition from the Championship Subdivision to the Bowl Subdivision in 2013. The only other time the now Sun Belt school defeated a Power Five team was when it beat Florida that same year.

