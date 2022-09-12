ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Can’t Resist Taking Shot at Jimbo Fisher

It’s been a tough few days for Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, as an upset loss to Appalachian State at home on Saturday has brought an avalanche of criticism from all over the college football industry.

That harsh criticism continued on Monday afternoon, coming from a likely source. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum took a shot at Fisher while speaking publicly at the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

“That was the question before the season: ‘Who’s the third best team?’ Some people thought it was A&M,” Finebaum said. “I’m not here to make fun of Jimbo Fisher, his record does that already.”

Since taking over at Texas A&M in 2018, Fisher has a 35–15 record, winning either eight or nine games in each full season. While those results are solid, they don’t reach those of the SEC elite like Alabama and Georgia.

The Aggies entered this season with high expectations, ranked No. 6 to begin the year and expected to be in the mix for the College Football Playoff. Thus, a loss at home to Appalachian State is especially tough if it prevents Texas A&M from meeting those expectations.

