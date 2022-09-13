After defeating former quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Panthers on the road in Week 1, the Browns are looking to return to FirstEnergy Stadium in style.

In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Cleveland showed an overhead shot of its home stadium featuring a new midfield logo instead of the typical orange helmet that’s usually there. Brownie the elf, the team’s original mascot, is the new logo.

The video featured the actual mascot as well doing laps around the logo. Brownie was the team’s original mascot and is fairly unknown in today’s NFL. The usual Browns mascot most commonly known is a dog named Chomps.

The new midfield logo will premiere Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when the Browns host the Jets on CBS.

