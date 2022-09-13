ESPN added Robert Griffin III to its Monday Night Countdown crew for this season, and the former NFL quarterback began his new role in style.

In honor of Monday Night Football opening the season with a Seahawks game, Griffin decided to race a Seahawk in a spring on the pregame show. And, in a close race, Griffin barely edged out the bird to come out victorious.

Griffin was known for his speed in the NFL, and he was even a record-breaking track runner in high school, so it is no surprise that he was the analyst who agreed to race an animal on live television.

Griffin felt his performance was so impressive that he wondered out loud if the Cowboys, who just lost quarterback for a significant amount of time, would give him a call. However, fellow ESPN analyst Booger McFarland quickly shot that idea down.

Still, Griffin was proud of his performance, so much so that he decided to show off a bit on social media.

Despite joining ESPN last year, Griffin is still only 32, so he is young enough to do these kinds of things compared to some of his coworkers.

It’s one thing to race a bird, but would Griffin take on Bronco, Bengal or Ram in a race? Now that would take this to another level. But if this is the last time Griffin races an animal on ESPN, he ended on a victorious note.

