NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was asked on his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, who was his worst teammate of all time.

The Big Diesel didn’t hesitate.

“Worst teammate? Dennis Rodman,” Shaq said. “He was a great player, but he made it hard. Like when you try to corral the guys together and the people above you letting this one guy do whatever he wants. So we had to be there an hour before the game. He’d come in 15 minutes before the game eating chicken and rice. While the coaches are talking, he would jump in the shower. Cold shower. Come and give you 15-20 rebounds.”

Rodman and Shaq played together in the 1998–99 season. While the Lakers put two of the league’s best rebounders together in one frontcourt, O’Neal’s experience with Rodman is one he’d like to forget.

Sometimes, what appears to look formidable on paper could end up not being the best situation when put into practice. The combination of Shaq and Rodman is a perfect example of that.

