Mets general manager Buck Showalter elicited quite the reaction from reporters Wednesday when he posed a simple question.

“What’s the difference between TikTok, Twitter, and FaceTime and all the others?”

Millenials and Gen Z might have chuckled by now given how vastly different the two social media platforms are. It all started with Showalter recalling how someone asked him if he read something on Twitter, and he responded to the media corps, “I think when I’m done, maybe I’m going to join that. Should I?”

Showalter drummed his fingers on the table as a few journalists laughed, one being brave enough to say yes. He followed it up with “Why? Why should I? It will enhance my life, and I will enjoy my life more?”

One media member could be heard saying off-camera, “People want to hear what you have to say.” He responded, “No they don’t” before posing the question “What’s TikTok” after hearing someone mumble the name of the video-based social media platform.

Showalter went on to ask the difference between Twitter, TikTok and FaceTime before calling out the reporters—“see, you all are rolling your eyes.” When he asked the difference between the bird app and TikTok, one said the latter is known as the dancing app. Someone encouraged him to join. Not to mention, the Mets do have a TikTok account.

“Buck don’t dance,” he said while shaking his head. “I danced at my daughter’s wedding with her.”

