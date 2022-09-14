While talking to Vanity Fair for her family’s photo shoot, LeBron James’s wife, Savannah, opened up and talked about what at-home life is like being married to one of the world’s most famous athletes. Here’s what the publication wrote when the mother of three described their home as quiet:

Everything isn’t for everybody,” she said but she wanted this photo session to recognize and reflect the bonds underlying the family’s influence, to show the world their center of gravity. “Excuse my language,” she said, “but we a dope family.

Their three children, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri were also a part of the shoot. Both sons are playing high school basketball, with Bronny entering his senior year and Bryce starting his freshman year. The oldest of the two is a highly-touted guard at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles and there’s nothing to suggest that his younger brother won't be just as successful. Savannah explained that neither she nor LeBron pushed them to pursue the sport.

“With LeBron being their dad, it’s just automatic,” she told Vanity Fair. “It’s not something we’ve pushed or told them that they had to do, or anything like that. It just happened.”

