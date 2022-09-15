Following the release of Elle magazine’s interview with Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen on Tuesday, various news outlets ran stories with quotes from the former supermodel.

NBC New York 4 wrote a story on these specific comments from Bündchen and then tweeted out the story link, as most publications do. However, something stood out about the caption the outlet chose to use.

“Gisele Bündchen candidly revealed the sacrifices she has made for her husband Tom Brady, who lost two Super Bowls to the New York Giants,” the caption read.

Talk about finding a local aspect to the story.

Giants fans like to hold on to the fact that out of Brady’s 10 Super Bowl appearances and seven wins, two of his losses came at the hands of the Giants.

Given that, you can’t blame the local outlet for taking this admittedly-hilarious angle.

