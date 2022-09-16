Before Fox reporter Erin Andrews prepared to work the Week 1 game between the Packers and the Vikings, she revealed that she had a terrifying experience.

In the latest episode of her iHeart Radio podcast “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa,” with co-host Charissa Thompson, Andrews explained that her driver fell asleep at the wheel when she was on the road from Chicago to Green Bay for a sit-down interview with Aaron Rodgers. At the time of the incident, she was on a conference call with fellow Fox broadcasters Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, as well as members of the Packers, including Rodgers.

“I’m typing, headphones are working, we’re good. I hear snoring,” Andrews detailed. “I know it’s not Greg Olsen, Kevin Burkhardt or Aaron Rodgers snoring. It’s my driver who fell asleep at the wheel. On a highway from Chicago!”

Thompson interrupted at that point: “Timeout. What do you mean he fell asleep at the wheel?”

“Snoring. Sleeping,” Andrews reiterated. “And the car is moving, 65 miles an hour.

“I am so thankful I put my phone on mute because we’re on a Zoom. I put my phone on mute and I go “Are you effing sleeping?!” Wakes up, Clark Griswold, it was awful. So now I have the quarterback of the team I’m trying to work on, I’m trying to take notes. I have full-blown anxiety. This is not the way I want to go down. This is not the way I want to die.”

Andrews continued, saying she remained on the phone, but was stressed about her situation during the remainder of the call. When she hung up, she asked the driver to pull over and get a coffee.

“After Aaron [Rodgers] gets off, I go ‘pull over at a Starbucks,’” she said. “I make him pull over at a McDonald’s. I go in, I get him a coffee. He doesn’t drink it. The entire car ride I am like ‘ahem ahem ahem’ monitoring if he’s sleeping at the wheel.”

Thankfully, Andrews was able to make it safely to Green Bay for her interview with Rodgers on Friday. From there, she went on to Minneapolis for Sunday’s NFC North game.

