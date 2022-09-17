Nebraska Fan’s Custom T-Shirt About Urban Meyer Goes Viral

Nebraska fans recruitment of Urban Meyer continues.

After fans chanted “We Want Urban” at the former Ohio State coach during Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday, a fan brought that kind of energy to the Cornhuskers’ game vs. Oklahoma. With Nebraska down 28-7 to Oklahoma, Fox showed a Nebraska fan in the stands donning a “Hire Urban Meyer” t-shirt.

Cornhuskers fans, who have seen a lot of losing over the last several years, haven’t been shy in expressing who they want to replace Scott Frost next year. And they have been taking every opportunity to will Meyer to Nebraska on Saturday.

Meyer’s Ohio State success has clearly stuck with Nebraska fans, as the former head coach won more games than Nebraska in every season he was coaching in Columbus. Cornhuskers fans appear desperate to return to the top of college football, and they think Meyer can bring them there.

It is to be determined whether Meyer actually considers coaching at Nebraska, but it seems like the fans will recruit him until he gives them an answer.

