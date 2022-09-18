With the college football non-conference slate beginning to wind down, Penn State and Auburn met in a Big Ten–SEC clash on Saturday afternoon.

While the Tigers ended up walking off their home field with their heads down, the Nittany Lions scrambled to the locker room to celebrate in spectacular fashion: by dancing with coach James Franklin.

Penn State thrashed Auburn on Saturday, building upon a one-score lead at halftime by putting up 27 points in the final two quarters to win 41–12. The Nittany Lions rushing attack was nearly unstoppable, racking up 245 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. The team’s defense also stifled the Tigers offense by forcing four turnovers in the win.

Penn State improved to 3–0 with the victory and every member of the team seemed to be in a good mood in the locker room. That included Franklin, who decided to jump into the postgame dance circle with his players and show off his moves.

After beginning the year unranked, the No. 22 Nittany Lions have shown that they could be a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten this season. Next up for Penn State is Central Michigan, which will be the third and final non-conference game for the program in 2022.

