Geno Smith Files Trademark for Now-Famous Line After Week 1 Win

After Geno Smith and the Seahawks beat the Broncos on Monday Night Football to open the season last week, the Seattle quarterback delivered a now-famous line during the postgame celebration.

“They wrote me off. I ain’t write back though,” Smith exclaimed in the postgame interview.

After the clip of Smith’s interview went viral following the Week 1 win, Smith decided to make the most of the now-famous line. Smith has filed a trademark for the phrase, with a filing date of Sept. 14, two days after the victory.

After Seattle’s season opening victory against former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson and Denver, the Seahawks were unable to keep the momentum going in Week 2, as they fell on Sunday to division rival San Francisco 27–7 on the road.

To Smith’s credit, he played pretty well once again, as he completed 24 of 30 pass attempts for 197 yards and an interception. The game on Sunday as a whole can be chalked up to Seattle’s inability to run the football (14 carries for 36 yards as a team) and the reemergence of 49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who replaced an injured Trey Lance to lead San Francisco to the win.

As for Smith, he’ll continue to lead the Seahawks in a post-Russell Wilson era, with a new trademarked phrase in tow.

