Mike Evans’s Explanation to Ref Defending Tom Brady Goes Viral

Kerfuffles and chirping are to be expected on NFL Sundays as the best of the best in professional football battle it out for a win. But the Bucs-Saints matchup reached another level after a brawl led to the ejection of Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans and New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

The Saints player started chirping at the Bucs sideline after his team got the stop, and Tom Brady wasn’t having it. The star quarterback got into Lattimore’s face after the cornerback shoved Leonard Fournette. Then came the brawl.

Evans appeared out of nowhere, sprinting from near the sideline and leveling Lattimore. Several players got involved, and later, the two were ejected. Evans explained to reporters after the game that, “It gets spicy when you come to New Orleans,” before elaborating on why he retaliated.

But before then, Evans made his case to the referee.

“That’s Tom Brady. What you want me to do?”

The key fact that’s missing is that Evans and Lattimore have a complicated history, dating back to 2017 when Evans came out of nowhere with a cheap shot to the defensive back.

Things were chippy on Sunday between the Saints and Buccaneers, beyond just the brawl that broke out. Brady’s frustration was evident as he threw yet another tablet while on the sidelines. Tampa Bay still managed to walk away with a victory, but at what cost?

