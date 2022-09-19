Tim Tebow Explains What He Does With His Heisman Trophy Every Year

Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, who was the first college sophomore in NCAA history to win the prestigious award in 2007, recently revealed what he does with his trophy every year.

According to Paul Pabst of The Dan Patrick Show, Tebow told the show that he auctions off his Heisman Trophy every year and the winner gets to keep the award for a year. The annual auction of the Heisman Trophy as raised almost a million dollars for various charities over the past decade. Tebow also noted that country singer Luke Bryan is currently in possession of the trophy.

Tebow was named a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2007, 2008 and 2009 and won two national championships at the University of Florida in the 2006 and 2008 seasons.

After stints in the NFL and a recent professional baseball run, Tebow now shines as a college football analyst for ESPN’s SEC Network.

Tebow has been known for his philanthropic efforts, so the news of his Heisman Trophy auctions for charity should come as no surprise given his history of giving back to those in need.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Florida coverage, go to All Gators.