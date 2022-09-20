Cris Collinsworth Reveals Why He Hasn’t Been Doing His Iconic Slide

Cris Collinsworth spent years perfecting his iconic slide when he would join former broadcast partner Al Michaels on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Well, this season with Mike Tirico in Michaels’s spot, fans have noticed that Collinsworth has yet to do the now-famous slide. The NBC analyst went on the Up & Adams Show this week and finally spoke about what happened to his slide.

“Mike Tirico doesn’t do the opening monologue, so what am I going to do?” Collinsworth said. “It’s like, I’m sitting there, I could lean out, but it’d be stupid. So, what do you do? Do you do it just for effect?”

The 63-year-old is fully aware of fans wanting the Collinsworth slide to come back. He’s leaving its return open-ended.

“Maybe I’ll leave that way, as I finish I’ll just go that way,” Collinsworth said.

So, be on the lookout in future Sunday Night Football broadcasts to see if Collinsworth decides to bring back the slide.

