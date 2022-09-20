It looks like it’s time to say goodbye to St. Jetersburg.

That’s the nickname for the 22,000 square foot Florida mansion once owned by Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. The Tampa estate—which features seven bedrooms and 16 bathrooms—was sold by Jeter last year for $22.5 million. Now, it is reportedly set to be torn down, according to Mary K. Jacob of the New York Post.

The house is also notable for being the home of Tom Brady during his first season with the Buccaneers. Brady rented the house from Jeter before its eventual sale.

The Post reports that a demolition application for commercial purposes has been submitted, though local outlet 10 Tampa Bay says the application has not yet been completed.

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Jeter originally bought the property in 2005 for $6.3 million, razed the homes that were there and built the 22,000-square-foot replacement, which has a wine cellar, movie theater and air-conditioned six-car garage.

Brady eventually moved out of the house, citing lack of privacy in an interview with Howard Stern.

“I forgot people could drive up to your house. Here they can pull right up to the back of the house,” Brady said. “Derek did a pretty good job of screening it. I am a little bit of an introvert. I feel like my house is my place. I can relax … in the backyard, there’s a lot of boats that have pulled up and people at the front.”

More Extra Mustard: