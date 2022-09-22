Amon-Ra St. Brown Roasts Commanders, Dyami Brown Over Draft Decision

It’s not uncommon for players whose draft stock slips to hold a grudge. Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown has taken that notion to the next level.

St. Brown is in his second season after starring as a rookie in 2021. In 17 games last year, St. Brown led the team in catches (90), receiving yards (912) and receiving touchdowns (five)—not bad for a fourth-round pick who was the 17th wide receiver selected in last year’s draft. Fresh off of a Week 2 performance in which he totaled 184 yards from scrimmage and two scores in a win against the Commanders, St. Brown clearly is still keeping the chip on his shoulder firmly in place.

“The draft, it is what it is. Even the Commanders, they got a guy before me over there. I believe his name is Dyami Brown,” St. Brown said, per Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit. “I don’t know how many catches he had. You guys can probably tell me that. Or how many yards he had.”

Brown was Washington’s third-round selection out of North Carolina, who had just 12 catches as a rookie and has yet to record a reception this season. Clearly, St. Brown is still using the perceived slights from the draft to fuel what’s been an ascendent start to his budding career.

“I don’t forget things like that,” St. Brown said. “I see him across the sideline from where I’m standing during the game, and I’m going to give every team hell.”

When asked whether he was actually tracking where Brown was during the game, the Lions’ star remarked: “I didn’t see him in the game much.”

