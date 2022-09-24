MLB Analyst’s Prophetic April Albert Pujols Prediction Goes Viral

Albert Pujols’s magical second half run for the Cardinals culminated on Friday night in Los Angeles, where he hit his 699th and 700th career home runs. Apparently one person already knew that was going to happen.

In April, when nobody believed Pujols had much left in the tank, MLB Network host Greg Amsinger predicted that Pujols would play well enough to reach the 700 home run milestone. He even knew the exact day that Pujols would make history.

“Albert’s going to play so much more than people think, he’s a draw and he’s going to be productive. He will reach 700 career home runs,” Amsinger predicted. “He’s going to hit his 700th career home run on the road, Friday night, in Los Angeles in September, off Clayton Kershaw.”

Amsinger got every part of that prediction correct except for the pitcher, but he wasn’t too far off from that either. Kershaw was scheduled to pitch Friday night but the Dodgers pushed him back to Saturday for extra rest.

Still, this is as impressive as it gets. Amsinger looked at the schedule to determine when Pujols would reach the milestone, and he not only got the team right, but the exact day on the calendar. It’s hard to get more impressive than that.

More MLB Coverage: