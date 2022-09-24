Despite ESPN’s apparent efforts, Tennessee legend Dolly Parton won’t be today’s College GameDay guest picker ahead of the Volunteers’ game against Florida. Instead, a current WWE star, Knoxville native and former All-SEC Tennessee athlete will receive the honor: Bianca Belair.

Belair announced the appearance herself on Friday evening, with her WWE Raw Women’s Championship belt in tow.

“I’m so excited to be back in my hometown Knoxville, Tennessee. It’s also my alma mater. I ran track at University of Tennessee,” Belair said. “I can’t wait to be back at Neyland Stadium and can’t wait to see all the orange. It’s going to bring back so many memories from my childhood and my college days.”

Don’t expect much drama when it comes to picking between her Vols and the SEC East rival Gators, based on her message.

After attending Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Blair went on run track for two other SEC programs—South Carolina and Texas A&M—before settling back home and finishing her career at Tennessee, where she earned All-American honors.

She signed with WWE in 2016, and in 2021, became a true wrestling star, winning the Royal Rumble in January and SmackDown Women’s Championship that April. Earlier this year, she won the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38.

College GameDay airs at 9 a.m. ET, with the weekly picks starting around 11:30 a.m. The No. 11 Vols host the No. 20 Gators at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

