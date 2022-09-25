ESPN’s College GameDay to Visit Clemson for Showdown vs. NC State

A week after being on hand to witness an SEC rivalry game between No. 11 Tennessee and No. 20 Florida, the College GameDay crew will make its way to the ACC this upcoming weekend.

ESPN’s flagship college football pregame show announced Sunday morning that it will head to Clemson, S.C., for next Saturday’s tilt between the Tigers and NC State. Next weekend will mark the first time since 2020 that the crew has visited the campus of the ACC powerhouse.

The College GameDay crew will arrive at Clemson at just the right time for what could be a matchup between two top-10 teams. The No. 5 Tigers are fresh off a thrilling 51–45, double-overtime victory over Wake Forest, while the No. 12 Wolfpack routed UConn 41–10 to improve to 4–0 on the year.

Clemson and NC State have met 89 times, dating back well over 100 years. The Tigers have a firm advantage in the rivalry, garnering a 59–29–1 record and winning 15 of the past 17 meetings.

However, the Wolfpack came out on top last year. Quarterback Devin Leary threw four touchdowns, and Dave Doeren’s team dominated the time of possession to ultimately come out on top 27–21 in double overtime at Raleigh, N.C.

Clemson now will look to avenge last year’s road loss to NC State this Saturday. College GameDay will begin on ESPN at 9 a.m. ET, and the game airs on ABC at 7:30 p.m.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

All Clemson: Ups and Downs: Clemson Survives Scare at Wake Forest, Knocking Off Deacs In Double Overtime



For more Clemson coverage, go to All Clemson.