LeBron James Gives His Take on Ohio State's Black Uniforms

Ohio State entered its game against Wisconsin with a different attire on Saturday. The Buckeyes wore their black alternate uniforms as part of the program embracing to fans to “Black Out” the Horseshoe.

It is safe to say that NBA star LeBron James, an avid Ohio State fan, approved of the Buckeyes choice of attire.

“And by the way these BLACK UNIS ARE SICK!!!!!!” James tweeted, adding multiple fire emojis.

Ohio State is 3–0 when wearing its black uniforms. The Buckeyes trio of wins have come at different settings that include a 38–10 win against Penn State in 2015, a 36–31 victory against Nebraska ’18 and a 34–10 win against Michigan State in ’19.

As the Buckeyes sit in full control with a commanding 38–7 lead against Wisconsin in the third quarter, Ohio State certainly looks as though it will add another victory while sporting its black uniforms.

