Butt fumble, meet the butt punt.

This Thanksgiving will mark 10 years since Mark Sanchez and the Jets introduced the term “butt fumble” into the lexicon, and for those of us who have cherished the moment in the decade that’s followed, it’s hard to believe there was ever a time without it. On Sunday, a long-awaited sequel arrived at the end of the Bills-Dolphins game.

Clinging to a 21–17 lead with under two minutes to play, Miami was forced to punt from its own end zone. With Buffalo bringing the pressure, Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead tried to get the kick off quickly. Instead, he booted the ball into the backside of his teammate, with the pigskin ricocheting backward and out of the end zone for a safety.

Naturally, the founding father of rear-related football mishaps felt compelled to weigh in.

After the safety, Buffalo took over possession on its own 23-yard line with 1:25 left and advanced into Dolphins’ territory before ultimately running out of time when Isaiah McKenzie was tackled in bounds with under 10 seconds to play. Quarterback Josh Allen tried to scramble the offense on the ball to set up a spike, but the clock ran down before that could happen.

Sanchez, who now works as an analyst for Fox’s NFL broadcasts, is clearly able to find humor in his infamous blunder. With Miami eventually holding on for the victory, perhaps Morstead one day will too.

