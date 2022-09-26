76ers’ James Harden Says He Lost ’100 Pounds’ During Offseason

During the 76ers’ media day festivities Monday, James Harden revealed some interesting information about his weight-loss journey.

The 33-year-old All-Star guard has made headlines in the past two seasons, appearing heavier than he looked in previous seasons.

Well, it sounds as if Harden put in the work ahead of the 2022–23 season. He said he has lost “100 pounds” this offseason.

“This last year and half, I really wasn’t healthy enough to put the proper work in like I’m used to,” Harden said. “This summer was huge for me in that aspect.”

Philadelphia teammate Joel Embiid, who was sitting next to Harden at the press conference, could barely contain a smirk after the guard made the 100-pound claim.

Harden noted that dieting and working on gaining muscle mass helped him lose weight in the offseason.

While his official playing weight hasn’t been recorded yet, it does appear that Harden lost weight heading into his first full season with the 76ers. He was traded from the Nets in a blockbuster trade in February.

