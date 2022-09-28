While appearing on the The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers was asked whether he thought he would ever be a good a offensive player-caller and he cited quite the story in his answer. The four-time MVP said that he was calling offensive plays in Week 17 of the 2011 season when Matt Flynn threw for an absurd 480 yards.

The former Packers backup quarterback took to Twitter and poked some fun at his short-term offensive coordinator.

“Had to audible outta most of them,” Flynn said in a tweet.

The game was the last of the regular season and Rodgers was sitting out as Green Bay had already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC. What ensued was nothing short of amazing.

Flynn, who spent his career mostly as a backup, completed 31 of 44 passes and threw an absurd six touchdowns on his way to the 480-yard passing mark. He finished with a passer rating of 136.4 in the 45–41 win over the Lions

