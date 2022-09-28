Snoop Dogg Was on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ and It Was a Beautiful Disaster

Also in Traina Thoughts: NFL's strong ratings continue, Josh Allen reviews ‘Shawshank Redemption,’ Dave Letterman on ‘friendship’ with Kevin Durant and more.

1. Let’s start with the positives: Snoop Dogg was highly entertaining as a contestant on a recent episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and his effort was admirable.

However, and here comes the negative, his execution was a problem.

Actually, the negative is a positive, too, because Snoop’s wrong answers were hilarious.

And there were many wrong answers.

I don’t want to spoil anything for those of you who want to go in fresh, so I’ll post the compilation video after this sentence and then write about Snoop’s performance underneath.

Snoop missing “Baking brownies” might be the biggest upset in game show history. “Toilet atlas” is just a phenomenal guess that makes no sense. And how fitting that Snoop’s one successful puzzle solve was “Sun’s out, buns out?” You couldn’t have scripted it any better.

The lesson here is simple: We need more Snoop on more game shows.

2. The NFL’s strong ratings continued in Week 3. Fox drew 26.4 million viewers for its 4:25 p.m. ET window, featuring the Packers-Bucs game. ESPN pulled in 19.3 million viewers for Cowboys-Giants on Monday Night Football. And 18.9 million people watched the awful Niners-Broncos game on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

3. I told you last week that one of the best recurring bits in sports media is Kyle Brandt having Josh Allen, who was born in 1996, watch a classic movie from the s’80s or ’90s each week and then give a review during his Tuesday appearance on Kyle Brandt’s Basement. This past week, the Bills’ star quarterback watched Shawshank Redemption for the first time and broke it all down.

4. This is a really good story about how Wake Forest on Saturday took advantage of the fact that Dabo Swinney uses his not-so-capable son to return kickoffs for Clemson.

5. Legendary talk show host David Letterman appeared on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and talked about his “friendship” with Kevin Durant. In addition to revealing that the Nets star “is always high,” Letterman told a story about texting with Durant.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Foo Fighters held a tribute concert for late guitarist Taylor Hawkins in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. After you read Traina Thoughts and listen to the SI Media Podcast, you really should head over to YouTube and watch some of the performances, because it was quite a spectacular lineup. One performance than stuck out to me as a 1980s aficionado was Miley Cyrus joining Def Leppard for “Photograph.” Miley kinda killed it.

