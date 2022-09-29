On Wednesday, Aaron Judge made history when he hit his 61st home run of the season, tying Roger Maris for the AL record. There has been some debate on whether Maris’s mark is the true single-season home run record because all those who surpassed him have been connected to the MLB’s “Steroid Era.”

After Judge tied the record, he was greeted by Maris’s son, Roger Maris Jr. Speaking to the media, Maris Jr. shared that he doesn’t believe that Bonds holds the legitimate record and called for baseball to do something while diving into his reasoning.

“I think it means a lot, not just for me. I think it means a lot for a lot of people,” Maris said. “That he’s clean, he’s a Yankee, he plays the game the right way. I think it gives people a chance to look and somebody who should be revered for hitting 62 home runs … He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ. That’s really who he is, if he hits 62. I think that’s what needs to happen, I think baseball needs to look at the records, and I think baseball should do something.”

Naturally, his comments caused a spark online since the topic is a controversial one. Here’s some of what the baseball world thought of what he had to say.

