Bailey Zappe Shares What Aaron Rodgers Told Him During Postgame Handshake

Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrust into his NFL debut on Sunday after veteran Brian Hoyer left the game against the Packers with a head injury. Though the fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft took over in a difficult road environment at Lambeau Field, he acquitted himself well and nearly led New England to an upset victory over Green Bay.

While the Packers came out on top with a 27–24 win in overtime, Zappe impressed by keeping his team in the game against a stingy Green Bay defense. He finished his debut 10-of-15 for 99 yards with one touchdown and having been sacked three times.

After the contest, Zappe had a chance to speak with Packers star Aaron Rodgers. The two-time reigning MVP passed along a few words of congratulations to the 23-year-old.

“He just said ‘good luck the rest of the way’ and I said the same thing for him. He said ‘congrats on playing for the first time,’” Zappe told reporters, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Zappe was selected with the No. 137 pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Western Kentucky after starting his collegiate career at Houston Baptist before transferring. He finished 2021 with 475 completions, 5,967 passing yards and 65 total touchdowns.

His passing yards mark and 62 passing touchdowns were both NCAA records.

With Hoyer’s status still in doubt and usual starter Mac Jones nursing an ankle sprain, Zappe could be in line to make his first professional start this Sunday against the Lions.

