Also in Traina Thoughts: The best Aaron Judge home run call; ESPN's MLB playoff announce teams; a wild Tom Brady stat; and more.

1. When it comes to marquee sports television hosts, you can’t get more vanilla than Mike Greenberg.

I’m sure that’s one of the things that makes Greenberg so valuable to ESPN. The network never has to worry about the Get Up host getting caught up in any controversies.

Greenberg is a solid, smooth, nuts-and-bolts host, but he has been on television and radio forever, and I’d be willing to bet money none of you reading this can remember anything he’s ever said.

However, that streak is now over.

Appearing on Kevin Clark’s Slow News Day, Greenberg revealed that he uses a knife and fork to eat all foods, including pizza, wings and sandwiches.

“There is nothing you should not eat with a knife and fork except for things that must be eaten with a spoon.” Greenberg told Clark.

We have thoughts.

• I can understand the need to eat pizza with a knife and fork in certain circumstances. Maybe you grab a slice for lunch and you’re wearing nice clothes and you don’t want to take a chance on some grease or sauce spillage. But using a knife and fork to eat pizza simply cannot be a regular practice.

• Eating a sandwich with a knife and fork is just serial killer behavior. There’s really nothing else to say here. It’s just flat-out disturbing.

• Clark’s facial reactions and responses to Greenberg throughout the bizarre admission are tremendous.

• This was one of the best teaser videos for a podcast or video show that I’ve ever seen. Creative, effective and powerful. Major kudos to The Ringer employee who put it together.

2. You've most likely seen Aaron Judge's 62nd home run by now, but what you may not have seen is the fantastic video of the Voice of the New York Yankees, John Sterling, making the call on WFAN radio in New York.

3. These are the ESPN broadcast teams for the four wild-card series that begin on Friday:

Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez

Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez

Boog Sciambi, Doug Glanville

Dave Fleming, Jessica Mendoza

It’s a shame Joe Buck isn’t calling any baseball for ESPN. I understand it would be impossible for him to call games over the weekend when he has to call an NFL game on Monday night, but he would've been a welcome addition to the wild-card round.

I'll also never understand ESPN's A-Rod fetish. They booted him from Sunday Night Baseball, but are dragging him back out for the biggest games of the season? Bizarre.

4. I am in 100% agreement with this tweet from Mike Francesa.

5. Tom Brady has been a starter in the NFL since 2001. This is stat is surreal.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Sixty years ago today, Oct. 5, the Beatles released their first single, “Love Me Do.” Here is Paul McCartney performing the song this summer at Fenway Park.

