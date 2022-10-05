Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have retained divorce lawyers as they explore options for their marriage moving forward.

“Unfortunately, it looks as if maybe this marriage could be coming to an end, and that, yes they have hired divorce attorneys and they are exploring their options right now,” CNN’s Chloe Melas reported on the network’s New Day on Wednesday.

The news was first reported by Page Six on Tuesday.

Brady and Bündchen have been married since 2009 and have two children.

The quarterback announced his retirement this offseason, changing his mind and returning to the Buccaneers just weeks later. In September, Bündchen discussed the impact of her husband’s long career in an interview with Elle, acknowledging the constant inferences that she is unhappy with him continuing to play football feels sexist, while also sharing her concerns about the game.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she says. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.

“… I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

Brady is in his 23rd NFL season—his third with the Buccaneers after a historic tenure with the Patriots. Last month, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported this is “expected” to be Brady’s final season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday.