Holy Cross, Bucknell Football to Share Sideline for Polar Park Game

Tensions on a college football field are typically high when players from different teams are on opposite sidelines, but what if both schools had to share the same bench area?

Holy Cross and Bucknell stand to answer that question on Saturday when the two teams meet at Polar Park, home of the Triple A Worcester Red Sox.

For the second year in a row, Holy Cross will host the “EBW Classic” at the minor league baseball stadium after playing Colgate in 2021. However, images of the setup show the field is rather squeezed into the park, with one traditional sideline area not having much space to hold an entire team.

As a result of the field setup, the two teams will share one sideline, which is positioned in the outfield of the ballpark. The stadium shared a digital rendering of the sideline arrangement on its website, which made for a rather bizarre sight.

Apart from the unique sideline situation, Saturday’s FCS game doesn’t stand out on paper. Holy Cross (5–0) comes into the contest as heavy favorites, having scored more than 30 points in each of their wins this season, while Bucknell (0–4) has struggled to generate much offense at all to begin the year.

Maybe the Bison will have to find some same-sideline magic if they hope to pull off the upset and pick up their first win of 2022 on Saturday. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. ET.

