Indiana Grad Mark Cuban Trolls Michigan With Website Purchase

Indiana and Michigan may not have the most contentious of Big 10 rivalries, but that didn’t prevent notable Hoosiers alum Mark Cuban from taking a shot at the Wolverines ahead of this Saturday’s football matchup between the schools.

Cuban, who graduated from Indiana’s Kelley School of Business in 1981, used his billionaire status to cleverly troll Michigan fans just before the weekend’s kickoff. The Mavericks owner said that he recently had a chance to buy the website domain “GoBlue.com,” but decided to turn the link into an online store for NIL memorabilia for Indiana athletics.

“You guys know I’m a huge IU fan—IU grad—go IU. Beat Michigan,” Cuban said in a video on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff. “But I’m also a business guy, and I got a chance to buy this website—GoBlue.com. And I just got to do things for Michigan fans that I didn’t think I’d ever do. To all you Michigan fans and even IU fans, check out GoBlue.com. I think you’re going to love what you see.”

Michigan has held the upper hand in the rivalry for most of the last three decades, which included a 29–7 victory last season. Indiana snapped a 24-game Michigan winning streak the year prior with a 38–21 win during the 2020 campaign.

The Hoosiers (3–2) made Cuban proud in the first half by keeping pace with the No. 4 Wolverines (5–0). The two teams entered the locker rooms at halftime in a 10–10 deadlock.

