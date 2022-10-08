LeBron Says He’d Dunk on His Mother If She Played for the Clippers

A few years into his Lakers tenure, LeBron James has fully embraced the Los Angeles rivalry with the Clippers. Both teams have NBA championship aspirations, and James made it clear just how willing he is to beat Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and company during a recent episode of his HBO show The Shop: Uninterrupted.

“If my mama play for the Clippers and she in the lane, she’s getting punched on,” James said. “And I hope she be like, ‘You know what son? You got that one. I’m coming back for yo’ ass, though.’ I hope so.”

The clip, which is making the rounds after the release of the show’s latest episode, stems from a discussion between James, Draymond Green, Lisa Leslie, P.J. Tucker, marketing executive Paul Rivera and James’s business partner and entrepreneur Maverick Carter.

Rivera brought up a past conversation with James and Green about how the two are friends have a mutual respect on and off the court, but that doesn’t stop them from wanting to take each other’s “heads off” during a game, and that they expect that from one another when the Warriors and Lakers meet.

For James, that expectation of his fellow stars runs so deep that it would even extend to his mother Gloria, if she found herself with a Clippers jersey on and in the unenviable position of trying to stop her son in the open floor on a fast break.

