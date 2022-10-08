LeBron Reacts to Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Dazzling Touchdown

LeBron James never misses a chance to show his fandom and support of Ohio State football. In the Buckeyes’ 49-20 dismantling of the Spartans in East Lansing on Saturday, the Lakers’ star was in awe of the performance from Buckeyes wide receiver Marin Harrison Jr.

Harrison Jr. led all OSU receivers with 131 yards on seven receptions for three touchdowns, and his three scores caught the attention of the 18-time All-Star.

“That was good but that last one was SICK!!!! He toooooooo TOUGH 💪🏾,” James tweeted.

The sophomore sensation had his way against the Spartans’ secondary on Saturday. Even former NFL coach and analyst for NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday chimed in on the receiver’s performance.

“Where have I seen this before??? Oh, maybe for 7 years at Colts practices and games. Marvin Harrison Jr. doing some pretty incredible things today for Ohio State in East Lansing. I have to say I’m not surprised. 😄,” Dungy tweeted.

Dungy coached Harrison Jr.’s dad, Marvin Harrison Sr., during his days as the Colts head coach. Harrison, a former eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL receptions and receiving yards leader, was part of a talented Colts wide receiver duo that included Reggie Wayne catching passes from NFL Hall of Famer and longtime Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.

From the looks of younger Harrison’s performance on Saturday, it appears that he is following in the footsteps of his dad. And clearly James is a fan.

More College Football Coverage: