Baker Mayfield Trending After Another Poor Outing vs. 49ers

The Baker Mayfield era in Carolina was off to a rocky start even before Sunday’s showing against the 49ers. As the dust has settled on an ugly 37-15 defeat, the situation has grown even more dire.

The Panthers never led during the game, with the offense managing just three points at halftime. In six first-half drives, Mayfield guided the offense to just two field goal attempts (with one miss) and three punts, reaching a low point with his interception that was returned for a touchdown with less than a minute to play in the second quarter.

On the day, Mayfield finished with 215 passing yards on 20-for-36 pass attempts, and was sacked four times. Adding injury to insult, he was was wearing a walking boot on his left foot after the game.

Mayfield has posted a sub-60% completion rate in four out of five games, twice failing to connect on even half of his throws. On the year, Mayfield has a 54.9% completion rate for 962 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Unsurprisingly, Panthers fans and those who follow the NFL have had some strong reactions to Mayfield’s play thus far, particularly as the team is off to a 1–4 start, its worst since 2016. Here are some of the more noteworthy responses from social media following Mayfield’s (and Carolina’s) tough day:

