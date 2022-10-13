Anthony Davis put in a strong performance on the court in the Lakers’ preseason game against the Timberwolves, but his uniform struggled to keep up.

Davis scored 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, grabbing 13 rebounds in a 118–113 loss on Wednesday.

Late in the first quarter, fans watching on television and those in person at Crypto.com Arena noticed that Davis was playing with a pretty noticeable hole on the backside of his shorts. Luckily, it wasn’t a particularly revealing rip, but it probably wasn’t the thing Davis was hoping to get attention for just days ahead of the regular season.

After the game, much of the focus has been not only on what Davis wore, but what he said after the game. The star forward didn’t seem enamored with the idea of primarily playing center rather than his preferred power forward position under new coach Darvin Ham, but added that he’ll do what’s best for the team.

“It is what it is. At the end of the day we’re trying to win basketball games and if that’s the best situation for us to win basketball games, that’s what we’ll look at,” Davis said. “At the end of the day, I trust coach’s decisions. I’m pretty sure he heard, ‘AD wants to play the four,’ so he knows where I stand, but at the end of the day I want to win, so if that’s me playing the five, that’s what it’s gotta be.”

The Lakers open the regular season at the Warriors on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

