Fans Go Wild After Goose Lands on Field During Dodgers-Padres Game

They say there’s no crying in baseball. But there is, apparently, flying.

Dodger Stadium got a visitor from above during Wednesday night’s Game 2 when a goose appeared on the field during the bottom of the eighth inning. The bird settled down in shallow right field, giving itself the best seat in the house for Gavin Lux’s two-out single. That led to much talk of a Rally Goose title being formed as the Dodgers attempted to mount a comeback.

Padres manager Bob Melvin made a pitching change immediately after, giving the Dodger Stadium grounds crew a chance to corral the goose and remove it from the field. But the winged explorer made a notable impact in such a brief time.

In the end, even the Rally Goose could not save the Dodgers, who were unable to score off of Padres closer Josh Hader and fell, 5-3, to bring the series even at one game apiece. With the series now shifting to San Diego, we can only hope that our new friend will make the quick flight down the coast.

In the meantime, here are some of the best reactions from the brave, not-so-little goose from social media:

