Last Saturday’s Tennessee–LSU game brought on a friendly bet between Saints teammates Alvin Kamara and Tyrann Mathieu.

The running back is a former Vol, while the defensive back was a star with the Tigers. So, even though the two are teammates on Sundays, they were enemies on Saturday while watching their alma maters compete.

The game ended with the Volunteers cruising to a 40–13 blowout win over the Tigers, meaning Kamara won the friendly wager.

Mathieu, in turn, had to show up to the Saints locker room decked out in Tennessee orange this week.

The moment was caught on video by a gleeful Kamara.

“Yeah, that boy look good,” Kamara said while recording Mathieu. “Who dat? Yeah, you know who that is. That’s the Badger, man.”

Mathieu, who goes by the nickname “Honey Badger” on the field, covered his face in the video in embarrassment while wearing his collegiate rival’s colors.

There was no hard feelings between the teammates, though, as Kamara wrote “I love ya gang,” in the caption.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

For more New Orleans Saints coverage, go to Saints News Network.