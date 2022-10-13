Tom Brady’s Apparel Brand Signs Shedeur Sanders to NIL Deal

Tom Brady’s clothing brand, Brady, announced Thursday it has signed an NIL deal with Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and his coach Deion Sanders. This is the first time Brady has signed an individual athlete.

“Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for Brady,” the Buccaneers quarterback said in a release. “He embodies everything we look for in a Brady athlete and his character and values align perfectly with our brand. Not only is he an exceptional football player and quarterback but he is one of the most influential players of his generation, and we’re thrilled that he’s officially joining the Brady family.”

In January, Brady selected 10 athletes—nine of whom were then still in college—to lead the campaign to launch the fashion label. Sanders was a part of that initial group. As part of his deal, Sanders will have input on everything from product development to wear testing and will be outfitted in Brady clothing ahead of Tigers games this season.

“I’m so excited to work with the Brady team,” Sanders said in the release. “Tom has been a longtime mentor to me, both on and off the field and I’ve been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step. I couldn’t be more grateful and excited to join the list of world-class athletes that represent the brand.”

