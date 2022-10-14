Ohio State Coach Rips Bears Receivers As Justin Fields, Chicago Lose

Justin Fields had another tough game on Thursday night, throwing for under 200 yards in a Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders, but he didn’t get much help from his receivers. That has been the case all season long, as Darnell Mooney is Chicago’s only pass catcher with over 200 yards receiving and the team is only one of two with under 900 receiving yards so far this year.

One of Fields’ former college coaches took note of the receivers’ struggles on Thursday night. Brian Hartline, the wide receivers coach at Ohio State, bluntly tweeted his opinion of the Bears receivers during the game.

“These wide receivers stink,” he said.

After a productive career in the NFL, Hartline has spent the last five years at Ohio State, including the last four as the wide receivers coach. He was on the coaching staff when Fields played for the Buckeyes during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Ohio State has become a hotbed for wide receivers, which includes two first round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. Therefore, Hartline knows wide receiver talent, or lack there of, when he sees it.

